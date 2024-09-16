Kawhi Leonard Makes Viral Appearance With Famous Celebrity
Kawhi Leonard is one of the hardest players to catch during the NBA offseason. NBA fans will only see photos of him maybe once or twice for multiple months until the season begins in October, and this latest one won't disappoint.
Today, Grammy award-winning rapper 2 Chainz posted photos from an event that looks like it was his birthday party. He posted a plethora of photos from the event but also included one of him with LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.
The post amassed over 70,000 likes within nine hours on social media and has been continuing to go viral as the day progresses.
In 2021, Kawhi Leonard helped create a rap album called "Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam (Vol. 1)". During the process, Leonard made friends with numerous famous rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, NLE Choppa, and many more. Throughout it all, it seems like Kawhi Leonard has really embedded himself within the hip-hop community, to the point where other celebrity rappers like 2 Chainz are inviting him out to events. It's a quality that only adds to the mystique that Leonard already has as a human being.
The bigger question for Kawhi Leonard though, is just how healthy is he going to be at the start of NBA training camp next month. Fans have yet to see anything concrete, but one can hope he should be ready after not participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
