Kawhi Leonard Named Alongside Jaylen Brown, Zion Williamson on Intriguing NBA List
In the lead-up to the 2024-25 NBA season, the MVP conversation is already well underway. While the usual contenders, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, dominate the odds, Bleacher Report recently highlighted various “sleeper” candidates, including Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP but has never captured a regular-season MVP honor. This season, however, he could make a serious run at the award. Leonard’s odds stand at +10,000, tying him for 14th with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Health remains critical for Leonard, who played 68 games last season and earned All-NBA Second Team honors. When healthy, he remains one of the NBA's elite talents, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season despite playing next to three other future Hall of Fame talents. With Paul George's free agency exit to the Philadelphia 76ers, Leonard is expected to carry a heavier load for the Clippers.
The Clippers’ success will be crucial to Leonard’s MVP chances. FanDuel projects their win total at 40.5, down from 51 last season. If Leonard can keep the Clippers in playoff contention and approach 50 wins, his MVP stock will rise. However, the loaded Western Conference landscape will make it challenging to do so.
James Harden remaining the team’s point guard should also benefit Leonard. With Harden distributing, Leonard is likely to get the ball in his preferred spots, maximizing his scoring efficiency without having too much pressure from the defense despite George’s departure.
At age 33, Leonard’s health remains a concern, but if he can stay on the court, his inclusion as a sleeper will look like a good choice. A strong season could finally add a regular-season MVP to Leonard’s likely Hall of Fame resume.
