Kawhi Leonard Reveals Feelings on Paul George
Paul George is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. His departure from the LA Clippers after five seasons was finalized on Saturday evening when the 76ers announced they had signed the nine-time NBA All-Star.
George's free agency decision ends his five-year run alongside Kawhi Leonard, who he joined in the summer of 2019 to form a duo many thought would deliver the Clippers their first championship in franchise history. Not only did this not occur, but the Clippers won just three playoff series in George's five years in LA.
Speaking with reporters at Team USA basketball camp, Leonard was asked about George's move to Philadelphia, but declined to comment. According to Dan Woike of the LA Times, Leonard eventually returned to clarify that he has no issue with George or his decision to leave the Clippers.
Revealing his feelings on George, even while not wanting to discuss topics outside of USA Basketball, Leonard made sure to clarify that he has no issues with his former teammate. The two stars got along well in their five seasons together, and it seems that has not changed with George's departure in free agency.
There is a business side to basketball, and George and the Clippers were just too far apart in contract negotiations to continue their partnership. While he did not go into detail, Leonard made it clear that he has no issues with George.
