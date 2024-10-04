Kawhi Leonard Reveals Impact Paul George Leaving Will Have on Him
For the past five seasons, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were one of the NBA's best duos. While the two were great on the court together, they unfortunately weren't both available at the same time very often. For that reason, the two never succeeded in their ultimate goal of winning a championship.
Now that George has set his sights to playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Kawhi Leonard is left to lead the team with James Harden. Despite missing his co-star, Leonard doesn't believe his game will change much.
During Clippers media, Kawhi Leonard opened up on how Paul George's departure would impact his game. To put it bluntly, Kawhi never looked at Paul George to be his savior.
"No. Not really. I mean he obviously made things easier on the court for players, but as far as my mental focus going into the game, I don’t feel like it’s going to be harder for me personally," Leonard said. "I didn’t look at, for anybody that I’m on the court with, him to be my savior."
While Kawhi Leonard is an incredibly quiet individual, he's still a very prideful one. The challenges and role he has with the Clippers is something he takes great pride in.
"I take in my own role and my challenges that I have to face each and every game and going there trying to dominate the game," Leonard said. "I don’t think with that being said my mindset is going to change."
