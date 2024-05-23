All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard’s Former Teammate Reveals Untold Story

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard picked up his San Antonio Spurs teammate

Jan 20, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (left) talks with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (right) after the game at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, former San Antonio Spurs player Myck Kabongo revealed a hilarious story about the time Gregg Popovich urged him to continue drinking wine at a 2013 team dinner, which led to the young guard missing his bus time the next day.

“I was supposed to be on the 3 o’clock bus as a rook, but I got on the 4 o’clock bus. I ended up getting fined,” Kabongo said. “Thankfully I had great vets in Kawhi [Leonard] and Cory [Joseph] that took care of that fine for me.”

Leonard was still young himself in 2013, but was beginning to emerge as an established NBA player, and helped take care of the fine for Kabongo.

Kabongo’s time with the Spurs helped him grow, as the former guard added the following in his discussion with Robinson:

“If I didn’t have that my rookie year, I don’t know where I would have been as a player just because you learn what it means to be a professional. From being on time, preparing with your body, being a great teammate, communicating… because Tim Duncan was my vet when I was a rookie and just to see his leadership and the way that he goes about his business? Not much of the talking. It’s showing… Hindsight it would be nice to be in the league for however long of the tenure, but for me to play all over the world and have my story be like that, I think that was a blessing.”

