Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Celtics vs Clippers
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics have been the two best teams in the NBA over the course of this past week. Now, the two teams will face off with the winner earning the longest winning streak in the NBA at six games.
The last time the Clippers faced the Celtics in Boston in 2024, LA absolutely crushed them with a final score of 115-96. The final score may not indicate it, but LA had a lead of over 30 points throughout the majority of the game. Kawhi Leonard put up 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 10/15 shooting from the field that night. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll be missing a major player from that game.
The Los Angeles Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Boston Celtics due to a right knee injury recovery. Leonard's return date is yet to be revealed and Clippers had coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard is not traveling with the team on this road trip.
The Clippers are a vastly different team from the one they were the last time the two teams faced off on January 27 of this year. LA will not have the following players available from their last encounter: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Mason Plumlee, Daniel Theis, Russell Westbrook, and Brandon Boston Jr.
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
