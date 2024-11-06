Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs 76ers
The LA Clippers face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in what could be a game with multiple layers of bad blood. There's the layer of James Harden facing his former team and the layer of Paul George facing his former team.
Both the Clippers and 76ers have underperformed in this early regular season and both teams could really use the win tonight. In the case of the 76ers, they've missed both Paul George and Joel Embiid for almost all of the season. For the Clippers, they've missed Kawhi Leonard all season and will miss him tonight.
The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report as out against the Philadelphia 76ers due to right knee injury recovery.
Earlier this week, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Kawhi Leonard will not play this week, which included games against the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors.
Before getthing hurt last season, Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 53/42/89 shooting from the field. It was an incredibly efficient season by Leonard, and one where he played 68 games.
There is still no return date on when Kawhi Leonard will play basketball again, but the Clippers need to move forward regardless. With a record of 3-4, and win tonight would be huge for morale.
