Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Trail Blazers
After a huge win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, the LA Clippers have a home back-to-back coming up and it starts with the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. The Clippers already dropped one very embarrassing game against the Trail Blazers in October, and they're looking to redeem themselves this time.
As expected, the LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard on the injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers. Leonard is listed as out due to a right knee injury recovery. Tonight will be the 23rd straight game that Leonard has missed with injury, and he has yet to practice with the Clippers because of it.
When Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Leonard's extended absence on Sunday night, he gave a surprising answer.
“No I didn’t expect that," Lue said.
Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers should be able to handle the potentially shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers tonight. LA has defeated the Warriors twice, the Nuggets twice, and the Orlando Magic - the team has done a great job of showing what they're truly capable of in their first 22 games of the season.
The Clippers have had a truly relentless schedule in this early season, playing at an absolutely blistering pace of games. After this upcoming back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves, they'll finally have a three-day rest.
The LA Clippers and Portland trail Blazers face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
