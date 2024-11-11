Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers enter Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a four-game winning streak. This stretch has improved the Clippers to 6-4 overall, which is tied with four other teams in the Western Conference standings.
Oklahoma City is on the second night of a back to back, having lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in a game that saw center Chet Holmgren go down with a hip injury.
It has since been announced that Holmgren will be reevaluated in 8 to 10 weeks, which is a big blow for a Thunder team already missing Isaiah Hartenstein.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has not appeared in a game yet this season, as the team continues to rule him out with right knee injury recovery. There is currently no timetable for Leonard’s return, as the team has not provided any updates beyond Ty Lue occasionally saying he is progressing.
Lue told reporters on Saturday that Leonard would not be traveling with the team on this three-game road trip, and he has since been officially ruled out on the injury report.
Leonard is joined on the injury report by backup center Mo Bamba, who remains out with left knee injury recovery. Bamba was signed by the Clippers in free agency this summer, but has not appeared in a game yet this season.
