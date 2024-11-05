Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
The LA Clippers haven't opened the Intuit Dome in quite they've wanted to. After much hype and anticipation, the team has gone 0-4 in the building with numerous heartbreaking losses to the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Despite how much the Clippers have struggled at home, every day brings a new opportunity. Tonight, they have the opportunity to finally get a win at home against the San Antonio Spurs.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll have to continue to find a way to win without their best player. The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Spurs due to right knee injury recovery. Tonight will be the seventh straight game that Leonard has missed with the Clippers.
Shams Charania of ESPN previously reported that Leonard would be out indefinitely for weeks, however, the Clippers have yet to say anything new about Leonard's injury. As of the most recent news, head coach Ty Lue mentioned that Leonard is progressing. Other than that, the team hasn't provided updates other than the daily update of Leonard being listed as out.
The Clippers' margin for error without Kawhi Leonard is incredibly low. In every single home game this season, the team has had double-digit leads that they've blown. That inevitable fourth-quarter collapse wouldn't be so inevitable if Leonard was on the floor.
The LA Clippers face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement