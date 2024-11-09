Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors
The LA Clippers face off against the Toronto Raptors in the second night of a back-to-back tonight. If LA wins, they'll be at a very unexpected 6-4 record after the first 10 games of the season, even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Many were hoping to see Kawhi Leonard play against his former team tonight, but unfortunately, that won't be the case tonight. The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as out with a right knee injury recovery. Tonight will be Leonard's 10th straight missed game for the Clippers this season and he still has not practiced with the team. The Clippers have been giving weekly updates on Leonard, but it hasn't been anything beyond "he's progressing."
The Clippers currently have a four-game winning streak against the Toronto Raptors and have won 8 out of their last 10 games dating all the way back to the 2019-2020 NBA season. Regardless of that, LA can't keep their foot off the gas pedal tonight. The team has routinely struggled at home this season and can ill-afford to lose a game in a rare moment where the opposing team is worse than they are.
Winning tonight's game against the Raptors would be a great cap to the Clippers' first 10 games of the season. Last season, the Clippers were 3-7 after the first 10 games, and in 2023, they were 5-5. Beating the Raptors would put the Clippers at their record after the first 10 games since the 2021-2022 season.
The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
