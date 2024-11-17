All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

The Clippers have revealed their injury report against the Jazz.

Mar 22, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Mar 22, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have returned home from a three-game road trip and will host the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening at Intuit Dome. It was a winless road trip for the Clippers, as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday before dropping consecutive games to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and Friday.

Sunday’s game against Utah kicks off a four-game home stand where the Clippers will also host the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Sacramento Kings. 

While the Clippers are getting backup center Mo Bamba back from injury on Sunday, star forward Kawhi Leonard remains out. Like Leonard, Bamba had missed all season due to injury recovery, but is set to make his return after playing one rehab game in the G League.

Leonard did not travel with the Clippers on their three-game road trip, and has not yet practiced with the team this season. All of this indicates he is not relatively close to a return, and he has been officially ruled out for Sunday.

Utah enters this game with the worst record in the Western Conference, and are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. All of this favors the Clippers, but they are also scuffling entering this game.

The Clippers and Jazz will begin play at 6:00 PM PT at Intuit Dome.

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

