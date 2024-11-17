Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
The LA Clippers have returned home from a three-game road trip and will host the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening at Intuit Dome. It was a winless road trip for the Clippers, as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday before dropping consecutive games to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and Friday.
Sunday’s game against Utah kicks off a four-game home stand where the Clippers will also host the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Sacramento Kings.
While the Clippers are getting backup center Mo Bamba back from injury on Sunday, star forward Kawhi Leonard remains out. Like Leonard, Bamba had missed all season due to injury recovery, but is set to make his return after playing one rehab game in the G League.
Leonard did not travel with the Clippers on their three-game road trip, and has not yet practiced with the team this season. All of this indicates he is not relatively close to a return, and he has been officially ruled out for Sunday.
Utah enters this game with the worst record in the Western Conference, and are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. All of this favors the Clippers, but they are also scuffling entering this game.
The Clippers and Jazz will begin play at 6:00 PM PT at Intuit Dome.
