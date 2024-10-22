Kawhi Leonard's Statement on Leaving Toronto Raptors Goes Viral
The summer of 2019 was one of the most transformative in recent NBA history. Kawhi Leonard, the reigning Finals MVP that year, headlined a free agency class that was filled with stars.
There were reports of a potential team-up between Leonard and Kevin Durant in the weeks leading up to free agency, but the former Golden State Warriors star chose to join Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets. Leonard ultimately joined the LA Clippers after convincing them to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a record-setting collection of first round picks for Paul George.
After five seasons, the Leonard-George duo is no longer together. They produced three playoff series wins in an era defined by injuries and disappointment.
In a recent interview with Sam Schube of GQ, Leonard was asked about leaving the Raptors and joining the Clippers in 2019.
“I just wanted to go to a franchise where I could try to help build a legacy,” Leonard said.
This statement from the two-time Finals MVP has gone viral on social media, tallying over 215,000 views in this post on X.
Many fans have argued that Leonard could have left a greater legacy in Toronto than Los Angeles, but even with the benefit of hindsight it’s unclear how different things would have been for the California native.
For Leonard, injuries have been his biggest obstacle in Los Angeles. While many argue the Raptors were better positioned for longterm success after that 2019 season than the Clippers were, it does not mean much if Leonard is sidelined due to injury when it matters most.
Leonard’s right knee has sidelined him in four-straight postseasons, and again has him out indefinitely. It’s fair to argue Toronto was a better basketball situation for Leonard, but there’s certainly no guarantee he would have stayed healthier there.
