Kawhi Leonard's Status For Clippers vs Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Clippers have already exceeded expectations this season, going over their projected win total of over 35.5 wins. After it was revealed Kawhi Leonard would miss the start of the season and Paul George had departed, fans feared a scenario where the Oklahoma City Thunder landed LA's lottery pick. However, that doesn't look like it'll be the case this year.
On Friday night, the Clippers will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to town in a battle between two top Western Conference opponents. With the Clippers on a four-game winning streak and trying to catch up to the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers's recent injury report indicates good news for one of their stars.
Los Angeles' recent injury report does not include Leonard, as the star forward is set to be available for the Clippers on Friday night. Leonard has appeared in just 26 games this season but is averaging 25.1 points and 2.1 steals per game in March.
In a season where the Clippers have gotten great production from James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell, the ceiling of this roster all depends on the availability of Leonard. Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2019, Leonard has appeared in only 255 games and missed the entire 2021-22 season.
Looking toward the game, the tip-off between the Clippers and Grizzlies is set for 10:30 p.m. EST with it showing on NBA TV.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving