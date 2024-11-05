Key Player Ruled OUT During Clippers vs Spurs Game
The LA Clippers needed all the help they could get against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Down 26 points in the first quarter due to a Spurs flurry, the Clippers found themselves in a huge hole.
As the Spurs tried to prevent a Clippers rally in the second half, they had to do it without the help of one of their key players. The San Antonio Spurs revealed that Jeremy Sochan was ruled out of the game against the Clippers due to a left thumb injury.
Sochan has shown a massive improvement for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He's averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 50.6% shooting from the field. The third-year player has shown a dramatic jump from both his first and second years to now. With the way Sochan is playing, he's looking like a legitimate number-two option for the Spurs this season.
The LA Clippers were down as many as 26 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. As of writing this, they've figured out a way to bring it all the way back to a four-point game in the fourth quarter. However, the Clippers have routinely figured out ways to claw back into games in their fourth quarters before ultimately fizzling out. They're looking to change that tonight as they get their very first win at the Intuit Dome.
