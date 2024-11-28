Key Player Suffers Injury During Clippers-Wizards
The Washington Wizards are hosting the LA Clippers on Wednesday night as they look to snap a 12-game losing streak. This is the longest active losing streak in the NBA, and it has the Wizards in last place at 2-14.
The worst team in the NBA so far this season, the Wizards have been truly abysmal. This is despite having some talented individual players on their team, including Kyle Kuzma. While his efficiency is a bit down this year, Kuzma entered Wednesday averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Kuzma looked to suffer an injury during the first half of Wednesday’s game, heading straight back to the locker room. The Wizards announced an injury update shortly after, saying Kuzma suffered a left rib sprain and would not return to the game.
This is a tough blow to a Wizards team that can certainly not afford to lose any of its top players. Hanging around for much of the first half, Washington was able to keep the game closed despite James Harden erupting for 23 points in the first quarter.
Most of Washington’s run came with Harden on the bench, as the lead ballooned again for LA once the star point guard came back into the game. Harden finished the first half with 31 points, which is not only his highest-scoring half of the season, but gives him his first 30-point game overall of the season.
