Key Player Unexpectedly Ruled OUT for Clippers vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks entered Saturday night's game against the LA Clippers with the expectation of being practically fully healthy.
The only player listed as out on their injury report was AJ Green. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were listed, but they were both only listed as probable.
Unfortunately, the team has unexpectedly ruled out a key player in the morning before tipoff. Milwaukee Bucks sixth man Bobby Portis has been ruled out against the Clippers due to personal reasons.
The news is a huge relief for the Clippers, because Portis has been a thorn in their side for years. In 12 career games against the Clippers, Portis has averaged 14.4 points and 8.8 rebounds. Last season, Portis had an insane game against LA, where he put up 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 assists on 12/18 shooting from the field. With the Clippers being especially weak at the backup big position, they really got lucky with Portis being out.
Even without Portis, the Clippers have to remain incredibly focused against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee has become the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, winning five straight games in a row. They've also quietly slid to the fourth seed, only 2.5 games behind the New York Knicks for the third seed.
The Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement