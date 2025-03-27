Knicks Starter Ruled Out vs LA Clippers
The New York Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, with the Clippers aggressively seeking a win to move up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Even without All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks wouldn't go down without a fight, especially after their stellar win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Due to Brunson being out, the Knicks have had to make several adjustments to alter their team. Not only did that mean putting more offensively responsibility on the rest of the team, but replacing him in the starting lineup. Veteran point guard Cameron Payne has done that in the last two games, but won't close out the game for New York on Wednesday.
After spraining his ankle in the first half on a floater attempt, Payne has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to a right ankle sprain. Payne exits the game finishing with 15 points and two rebounds.
The veteran guard got his start in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, before bouncing to several other teams before ending up with the Knicks to start the 2024-25 season. Entering Wednesday's contest, Payne has averaged 6.8 points while appearing in now 66 games for the Knicks.
Now with the Knicks without their first three point guards on the depth chart, they'll have to look toward rookie Tyler Kolek and veteran Delon Wright to help in the meantime.
