Kyrie Irving’s Final Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers travel to Dallas for a Thursday night matchup against the Mavericks, as the Clippers aim to move up outside of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament seeding. With Kawhi Leonard still sidelined due to injury, the Clippers will look to see if they can get another stellar performance from James Harden following his 41-point game on Monday.
Earlier today, the Dallas Mavericks announced that All-NBA guard Luka Doncic would miss the contest with a left heel contusion, as it would be his seventh missed game this season. Another notable player was listed as questionable for the Mavericks, and the team released his status ahead of tip-off.
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving joins Doncic on the sidelines tonight, as he is OUT with a shoulder injury. The absence will be Irving's third missed contest of the 2024-25 regular season. In those games missed by Irving, Dallas holds a 1-1 record.
It is also the first contest that both of the star guards have missed together this season, with the last time that both were sidelined being April 14th, 2024 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dallas' highest active leading scorer for Thursday will be Klay Thompson, who is coming off his best game as a member of the Mavericks with 29 points against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 PM PST at American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas.
