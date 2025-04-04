Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-2 over their last 10 games and are seemingly in a must-win situation for every game down the stretch if they want to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. With six games remaining on the schedule, the next opponent for the Clippers is the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
There's no doubt that this season is one to forget for Mavericks fans, as they made the NBA Finals in 2024 but decided to trade away Luka Doncic not even a year later. On top of that, the team has battled constant injuries since the move, as one of Dallas' top stars finds themselves on the injury report ahead of Friday's contest.
As reported earlier in March, Kyrie Irving was then ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. That still remains the case, as Irving is listed as out with the same injury for Friday's contest.
Irving concludes the 2024-25 season with 50 appearances, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Given how late Irving suffered the ACL tear, it's likely he won't be ready to go by the start of next season. In addition, Irving has a player option this summer for nearly $44 million but could opt out given Dallas' recent changes.
As for the rest of the Mavericks, they'll prepare for a 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off in Los Angeles on Friday night.
