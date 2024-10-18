All Clippers

LA Clippers Announce Impactful New Partnership

Steve Ballmer and the Clippers continue finding new ways to connect with the community.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer speaks to the crowd before the game between the Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Climate Pledge Arena.
The LA Clippers hosted their annual Feed the Community event at the Kia Forum on Sunday. In partnership with Herdez, Melissa’s Produce and Pechanga Resort Casino, the Clippers distributed food to 1,000 families in need.

On Friday, the team announced Melissa’s as their official produce partner. This is a multi-year partnership that will provide fresh fruits and vegetables from Melissa’s throughout Intuit Dome’s concessions, clubs and suites.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with the LA Clippers and Intuit Dome, a collaboration that will not only enhance the dining options for fans but also bring a fresh, vibrant touch to every event at the arena,” Melissa’s co-founder, Sharon Hernandez said in a statement.

“At Melissa’s, we are dedicated to bringing the highest quality, most flavorful fruits and vegetables to our community, and we’re thrilled the Clippers selected Melissa’s to play the same role at their new, state-of-the-art home," Hernandez added.

Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome also added a statement.

“Intuit Dome is built different, and the same goes for our hospitality experiences developed for all fans attending games and events,” Sonnenberg said. “Our partnership with Melissa’s will amplify this experience by using their high quality, fresh produce and other offerings throughout the arena. Melissa’s goals of sustainability and accessibility will help us better serve our fans and community.”

Steve Ballmer, Gillian Zucker, and the Clippers placed a major emphasis on providing a unique culinary experience inside Intuit Dome. This Melissa's partnership helps push that forward in a major way.  

