LA Clippers Announce New Partnership With U.S. Bank
The LA Clippers officially announced on Tuesday that U.S. Bank has been named an Official Banking Partner of the organization.
“U.S. Bank and the LA Clippers announced today a long-term sponsorship naming U.S. Bank as an official banking partner of the Clippers organization and its new arena Intuit Dome,” it was shared Tuesday. “The sponsorship begins immediately and includes marquee brand integrations, U.S. Bank lounge premium club space, broadcast elements, digital assets, community initiatives and card member benefits.”
Additionally, this partnership will see U.S. Bank serve as a founding level sponsor for Intuit Dome.
“We are thrilled to welcome U.S. Bank as a founding partner of our new home, Intuit Dome,” Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome said of this partnership. “U.S. Bank has shown its commitment to the Los Angeles community and investments in sport that aligns with our goals as an organization. This partnership will serve as an exciting way to connect with Clipper Nation and create new fandom, across Los Angeles.”
The Clippers ad U.S Bank share a vision for community-centered efforts, and have partnered to launch the Power Forward sweepstakes that gives Clippers fans an opportunity to win courtside seats. Fans can visit Power Forward sweepstakes for more information.
The opportunity to partner on initiatives like this one, among others, made this a good partnership for both sides.
