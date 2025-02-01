LA Clippers Announce Trade for Former NBA Champion
The NBA's trade deadline is fast approaching this coming Thursday, February 6th. As some teams will wait till deadline day to strike a deal, others will make moves in the coming days to fortify their rosters for the rest of the season.
One of the teams searching for additional pieces this deadline is the Los Angeles Clippers, who, despite their position as a top-six seed in the Western Conference, have some holes to fill on their roster around their strong veteran core. Identifying one of the needs as a backup center, the Clippers decided to start the weekend off by striking a deal for two quality reserve pieces.
Sending off PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, a second-round pick, and cash considerations, the Clippers acquired Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills from the Utah Jazz. Mills, a former NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs, will look to see an increased role with the Clippers after shooting 40% from three on seven attempts per game with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season.
"Mills, in his 16th NBA season, has appeared in 909 games (112 starts) with Portland, San Antonio, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami and the Jazz," Clippers PR wrote. "He owns career averages of 8.8 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 boards in 20.1 minutes. During the 2013-14 campaign, Mills appeared in 81 games, helping the Spurs to an NBA championship while averaging 10.2 points on 42.5% from 3-point range. He was awarded the 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award and is a native of Canberra, Australia."
Now with additional perimeter shooting from Mills and backup center play from Eubanks, the Clippers could still go out and make a trade given the trade exceptions they've created from the deal, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.
