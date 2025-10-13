LA Clippers Expected to Sign Six-Foot-Three Guard After Nuggets Game
The Los Angeles Clippers already had the star power with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, but the 2025 offseason saw them add the finishing pieces to a roster that should very well compete for an NBA Championship in 2026. Even though it's a heavily veteran squad, they have depth at every position and should be able to stay afloat if the injury bug strikes them.
So far in the preseason, the Clippers are 1-1, with their most recent game being a loss against the Denver Nuggets. They'll close their four-game preseason schedule with two road contests in their division, but appear to be making a move ahead of those final two games.
According to The Athletic's Law Murray, the Clippers intend to sign guard TyTy Washington Jr. to the 21-man roster. This is more than likely an Exhibit 10 deal, where the Clippers will then look to bring Washington on to their G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. The team still has an open roster spot, which they could use to sign Washington later in the season.
Washington already signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers this offseason, but was waived in September and will now have a chance to get out on the court in the final two games if the transaction goes through before Wednesday.
Washington's Career To Date
A former top recruit coming out of high school, Washington committed to play for the Kentucky Wildcats and John Calipari. Washington was the team's second-leading scorer behind National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and opted to declare after just one season with Kentucky.
Washington was drafted 29th by the Memphis Grizzlies, but was dealt twice after and ended up signing his rookie deal with the Houston Rockets. After just 31 games as a rookie, Washington was dealt in the 2023 offseason and hasn't really found his footing since.
His best production has come in the G League, where he's averaged over 21 points per game in every season he's played. While it hasn't helped him land in an NBA rotation, joining the Clippers' G League team could be his path to getting a standard contract with them if everything pans out.
As the Clippers look to prepare their players for their opening regular season game against the Utah Jazz, Washington will look to take advantage of any opportunity he gets in the team's final two preseason games.