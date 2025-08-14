LA Clippers Lose Key Rotation Player to Milwaukee Bucks
For six years, Amir Coffey was one of the solid development stories on the LA Clippers. He started only playing 18 games during the 2019-20 NBA season, but became a legitimate role player in his last two seasons with the team.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, his time in Los Angeles has reportedly come to an end.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Amir Coffey to a one-year deal.
Via @ShamsCharania: "Free agent forward Amir Coffey has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Coffey spent his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers, averaging 9.7 points, 47.1% field-goal shooting and 40.9% from 3 in 2024-25."
Amir Coffey's Impact With the LA Clippers
In Coffey's last season with the LA Clippers, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 47/41/89 shooting from the field. He played in 72 games with the team and started in 13 of them. Time after time, the LA Clippers had dealt with multiple injuries that resulted in Coffey stepping up. Had it not been for the team's injuries, Coffey may not have had his opportunity.
That opportunity first came during the 2021-22 NBA season, when the Clippers were without both Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and numerous other stars. Coffey immediately started in 30 games and jumped from averaging 3.2 points to 9.0 points. From that moment on, it was clear that Coffey was deserving of rotation minutes.
For a Clippers team that's been relatively old the past few seasons, Coffey was one of the better transition players in the offense. However, he did struggle a bit defensively, which seemingly led to him not playing in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
How Will Coffey Fit on the Milwaukee Bucks
If there's one thing that Giannis Antetokounmpo likes to do on the Bucks, it's run and push the offense. Amir Coffey is the perfect player for that offense and will be able to run the floor with Giannis. Not only that, but Coffey has proven himself to be a consistent three-point shooter, averaging 38.4% in his career.
While Coffey won't be a starting forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, he has the capability to be one should someone get hurt. With his presence on the team, the Milwaukee Bucks will have a better opportunity to spread the floor.
Related Articles
Ex-Clippers, Mavericks Center Nearing Deal With International Team
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Player