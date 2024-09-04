LA Clippers Officially Announce Big Contract News
LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac is the organization's longest-tenured active player. Acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season, Zubac has appeared 390 games (348 starts) for the Clippers.
In an official announcement on Tuesday, the Clippers shared that Zubac has signed a contract extension.
"Over the past six years, Zu has become a fixture of our team, selfless and dependable," Clippers Prsident of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said. "He is an elite rim protector, screen setter and finisher who has made strides every season. We don’t take for granted that we can pencil in our starting center and defensive anchor every night, every year. Zu is a rock for our organization and will remain so."
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Zubac's deal is worth $58.6 million across three years.
Zubac averaged 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in last year's first round series against the Dallas Mavericks, proving his ability to thrive with more touches. With Paul George gone, the Clippers will need increased offensive production from other places on their roster, and Zubac could be a player who steps up.
One of the NBA's best rim protectors, Zubac has anchored LA's defense since his arrival from the Lakers. Earning a three-year extension, Zubac will be the Clippers' starting center for the foreseeable future. Still just 27 years old, Zubac should continue to improve.
