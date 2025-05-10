LA Clippers President Addresses Team's NBA Free Agency Plans
The LA Clippers have a busy offseason ahead after suffering another first-round exit this season at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers nearly moved on, but failed to come away with a Game 7 victory, making this the fourth-straight season they've failed to make it to the conference finals with Kawhi Leonard at the helm.
One of the biggest concerns is whether or not LA will add talent or look toward a reset. Star guard James Harden has a $36.3 million player option for next season.
LA found regular-season success with Harden and Leonard leading the team, but also saw the emergence of players such a Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac.
Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank alluded to LA's plan to add talent this offseason and in the future. In his exit interview, Frank discussed free agency as well as the draft.
“I think typically we use free agency to address needs," Frank said. "And until we know exactly what’s going on with our own free agents, it’s hard to identify the exact needs. Obviously, front court help is, I think, important for us."
"Another playmaker, you can never have too many guys who can help relieve some of the pressure ball handling wise. Shooting is always a premium."
He also discussed adding talent through the draft.
"In the draft, typically, you’re always going for best available, especially if it’s a younger player," Frank said. "By the time that player hits his prime our team will be completely different. Cam Christie’s 19 years old, 20 years old, like, his prime is when he’s 26. That means guys like James [Harden], do the math, he’d be 42."
"You’re drafting best available, but we have certain characteristics that we really prioritize.”
