LA Clippers Reveal Concerning Update on Kawhi Leonard
The NBA season is still a week away from starting, but the Kawhi Leonard injury saga is already here. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Clippers fans have wanted an update on Kawhi's knee rehab, and while the details are still mum, the slim updates don't sound positive.
During last night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Kawhi Leonard will not be participating with the Clippers in Thursday night's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. This means that Leonard will not play in a single preseason game with the LA Clippers. He also has not practiced at all with the team yet.
“Continue to keep rehabbing, keep getting better, and keep checking the boxes," Ty Lue said about what Kawhi Leonard's plans are this week.
When Clippers on SI interviewed Kawhi Leoanrd in Hawaii two weeks ago, the superstar mentioned that he prefers to get some preseason games under his belt, instead of starting the season without it. With that in mind, it sounds like Kawhi Leonard isn't even getting the reps that he prefers getting.
What's even more concerning is that when Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about if Kawhi Leonard was playing in the regular season opener against the Phoenix Suns, Lue wasn't sure.
With all the facts in mind, it doesn't sound like there is an immediate answer to when Kawhi Leonard is actually going to play for the LA Clippers. He looked ready to play in the 2024 Summer Olympics, was suddenly pulled, and there hasn't been a clear update on what's structurally wrong since then.
