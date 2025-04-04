LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
On Friday night, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in a game filled with massive implications on both sides.
For the Clippers, they're only half a game away from avoiding the play-in tournament and can not afford to lose any games moving forward. For the Mavericks, they're only 1.5 games away from dropping into the 9th seed and 2.5 games away from dropping out of the play-in tournament entirely.
The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Amir Coffey, and Jordan Miller.
Ben Simmons is listed as out due to left knee injury management. He's likely out due to the Clippers playing a back-to-back.
Amir Coffey is out due to left knee inflammation, and Jordan Miller is out due to left hamstring tendinopathy.
The Dallas Mavericks have eight players listed on their injury report: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Brandon Williams, and Kessler Edwards.
Kyrie Irving is out with left knee surgery.
Anthony Davis is questionable with a left adductor strain.
Dante Exum is out with left hand surgery, Dereck Lively II is out with right ankle stress fracture injury management, Caleb Martin is probable with a right hip strain, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with right wrist surgery, Brandon Williams is out with a G League two-way, and Kessler Edwards is out with a G League two-way.
The LA Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
