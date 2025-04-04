All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Both the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks need to win against each other

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 21, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday night, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in a game filled with massive implications on both sides.

For the Clippers, they're only half a game away from avoiding the play-in tournament and can not afford to lose any games moving forward. For the Mavericks, they're only 1.5 games away from dropping into the 9th seed and 2.5 games away from dropping out of the play-in tournament entirely.

The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Amir Coffey, and Jordan Miller.

Ben Simmons is listed as out due to left knee injury management. He's likely out due to the Clippers playing a back-to-back.

Amir Coffey is out due to left knee inflammation, and Jordan Miller is out due to left hamstring tendinopathy.

The Dallas Mavericks have eight players listed on their injury report: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Brandon Williams, and Kessler Edwards.

Kyrie Irving is out with left knee surgery.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis is questionable with a left adductor strain.

Dante Exum is out with left hand surgery, Dereck Lively II is out with right ankle stress fracture injury management, Caleb Martin is probable with a right hip strain, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with right wrist surgery, Brandon Williams is out with a G League two-way, and Kessler Edwards is out with a G League two-way.

The LA Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

Related Articles

17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Potential Celtics Trade

Ex-NBA Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Statement

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Austin Reaves Over Controversial Take

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News