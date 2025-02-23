LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the LA Clippers are continuing their road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers.
Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Pacers were able to get the best of the Clippers in Los Angeles earlier in February, beating the Clippers by a final score of 119-112. James Harden and Norman Powell scored 22 points apiece, but Pascal Siakam helped propel the Pacer with his 33 points and 11 rebounds.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller.
Kawhi Leonard has been listed as QUESTIONABLE with left foot soreness.
Norman Powell is listed as QUESTIONABLE with left knee soreness.
Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Pacers have five players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Jackson, James Johnson, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson.
Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, James Johnson is out with an illness, RayJ Dennis is out due to his two-way G League contract, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson are also out due to their two-way contracts. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are both listed as available.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers will face off Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
