LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed

In one of the longest combined injury reports of the young season, the LA Clippers and Miami Heat have a lot of players with differing injury statuses.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate are all out. It's an extensive list for the Clippers, but one that is easier to follow than a Miami injury report that has 12 players with four different statuses.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon are questionable, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus are probable, Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic are available, while Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, and Jamal Cain are out.

Both Miami and the Clippers are coming off bad losses, so both teams will be looking to bounce back. For the Clippers, they let a 5-20 Orlando Magic team take them to overtime where Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were restricted to essentially one minute a piece. They would go on to lose that game in what is their worst loss of the season.

For Miami, they recently got blown out by the Detroit Pistons at home. While they were shorthanded in that game, it was an embarrassing effort that encapsulated what has been a disappointing year for Miami.

Both fresh off bad losses, the Clippers and the Heat will look to bounce back in this game that has several players out.

