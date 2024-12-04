LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
After a dominant win against the Portland Trail Blazers last night, the LA Clippers have to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back. LA should have a new name added to their injury report tonight.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Kevin Porter Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is still listed as out indefinitely with his right knee injury recovery. Norman Powell is out due to left hamstring injury management and doesn't necessarily have an injury. Terance Mann is a new name added to the injury report and is out with a broken finger. Kevin Porter Jr. is out with a left ankle sprain, Kobe Brown is out with a back injury, Cam Christie is out due to a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to a two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker is out indefinitely as he's away from the team looking for a trade.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have five players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham, Jesse Edwards, Joe Ingles, and Leonard Miller.
Jaylen Clark is out with a G League two-way, Rob Dillingham is out with a right ankle sprain, Jesse Edwards is out with a G League two-way, Joe Ingles is out with a left soleus sprain, and Leonard Miller is out with a G League assignment. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert are all listed as available.
The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
