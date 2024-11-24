LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading out on a four-game road trip after a very successful four-game homestand where the Clippers went 4-0. The first stop on the trip is the Philadelphia 76ers. The last time these two faced off, the Clippers took control in the third quarter and never looked back from that point on. The Clippers will look to push their win streak to five against this struggling and shorthanded 76ers team.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard remains out as he is recovering from his right knee injury, and Norman Powell is making progress but is still out with his left hamstring strain and will be traveling with the team. Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team as he looks for a new suitor.
The 76ers have three key players listed on their report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry. Joel Embiid will be out as he is managing a left knee injury, Paul George is out with a left knee bone bruise, and Kyle Lowry is out with a right hip strain. Tyrese Maxey is listed as available
The Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
