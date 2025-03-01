Lakers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Clippers
Riding a four-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers host their crosstown rival LA Clippers on Friday night. In a star-studded matchup that will feature LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden, barring injuries, fans should be in for a treat on Friday.
The Clippers have lost three of their last four games, desperately needing a spark to gain some momentum back as they head into the final stretch. Friday's matchup should be a good one, especially with both teams fighting for playoff positioning, but the Lakers are deciding to make a change ahead of the big game.
The Lakers are changing their starting lineup against the Clippers, moving Dorian Finney-Smith into the first five. Finney-Smith is replacing Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup, who is sidelined for Friday's matchup due to a left knee strain.
"JJ Redick said that the Lakers are 'optimistic' that Rui Hachimura’s left knee strain isn’t serious," The Athletic's Jovan Buha posted. "That said, they don’t have a timetable for him to return yet. He had imaging done today."
The Lakers traded for Finney-Smith in late December, and the 31-year-old forward is set to make his seventh start as a Laker on Friday night. In 22 games with LA, Finney-Smith is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.
Putting a defensive-minded player like Finney-Smith alongside guys like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves should fair well for the Lakers, and the Clippers will certainly have their hands full on Friday night.
