Lakers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are making a change to their lineup against the LA Clippers

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Riding a four-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers host their crosstown rival LA Clippers on Friday night. In a star-studded matchup that will feature LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden, barring injuries, fans should be in for a treat on Friday.

The Clippers have lost three of their last four games, desperately needing a spark to gain some momentum back as they head into the final stretch. Friday's matchup should be a good one, especially with both teams fighting for playoff positioning, but the Lakers are deciding to make a change ahead of the big game.

Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are changing their starting lineup against the Clippers, moving Dorian Finney-Smith into the first five. Finney-Smith is replacing Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup, who is sidelined for Friday's matchup due to a left knee strain.

"JJ Redick said that the Lakers are 'optimistic' that Rui Hachimura’s left knee strain isn’t serious," The Athletic's Jovan Buha posted. "That said, they don’t have a timetable for him to return yet. He had imaging done today."

The Lakers traded for Finney-Smith in late December, and the 31-year-old forward is set to make his seventh start as a Laker on Friday night. In 22 games with LA, Finney-Smith is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Putting a defensive-minded player like Finney-Smith alongside guys like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves should fair well for the Lakers, and the Clippers will certainly have their hands full on Friday night.

