Lakers Reveal Starting Lineup Change vs Clippers After Anthony Davis Trade
The LA Lakers felt like they needed to make a splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and "splash" is a wild understatement. The Lakers acquired NBA superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, sending away All-NBA big man Anthony Davis in exchange.
Despite playing just six seasons, Doncic has already made All-NBA First Team five times in his career, proving to be a generational talent for a surging Dallas squad. The Mavericks are coming off an NBA Finals appearance behind an incredible run from Doncic but still decided to part ways.
For their first game since the huge trade, the Lakers are traveling across LA to face the Clippers on Tuesday. While Doncic is not suiting up on Tuesday, the Lakers have still been forced to make major lineup changes after trading away Davis and Max Christie.
For Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, the Lakers are starting Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes.
The Lakers are gearing up to have a very different lineup than they are used to but still could be making moves to improve. With a clear weakness in the frontcourt after Davis' departure, the Lakers will likely be scouring the market to find a viable big man before Thursday's deadline.
The Lakers are entering a new era, and while Doncic is not suiting up on Tuesday, the Intuit Dome and Clippers will get the first taste of the fresh squad.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade