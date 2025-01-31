LaMelo Ball's Injury Status for Clippers vs Hornets
On Friday night, the LA Clippers face off against the Charlotte Hornets in a game that LA should be very favored to win.
The Hornets will be missing a whopping seven players against the Clippers, with many of them being key players. Among those missing, will be the Hornets' superstar point guard LaMelo Ball.
LaMelo Ball has officially been listed as out against the LA Clippers due to a left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in one week with the injury.
Ball not playing is a huge blow for the Hornets, as he was averaging 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 42/34/82 shooting from the field. He only played nine minutes against the Lakers before suffering an ankle injury on January 27. Currently, many in the NBA are shocked upon hearing the news that LaMelo Ball was not selected to be an All-Star.
Shockingly, the LA Clippers have a 12-game winning streak over the Hornets that extends all the way back to December 31, 2017. It's currently tied for the second-longest winning streak over an opponent in the NBA. The only two teams with equal or longer winning streaks are the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics over the Detroit Pistons.
The LA Clippers face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
