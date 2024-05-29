All Clippers

Latest James Harden, Paul George Free Agency Update Revealed

The LA Clippers want to retain Paul George and James Harden

Nov 10, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) react against during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced on Wednesday morning that the LA Clippers have agreed to a longterm contract extension with head coach Ty Lue.

"T Lue is everything we want in a head coach," Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement released by the team. "He's a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff. Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There's no one we'd rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time."

In his article on the Lue news, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers want to retain both Paul George and James Harden.

"The Clippers are determined to keep Paul George and James Harden in free agency, and the organization moves into the new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for the start of next season," Wojnarowski wrote.

This is consistent with what the team has made clear, as Frank shared this same idea when speaking with reporters after the season ended.

"Yeah, that’s our intent. We want to retain those guys," Frank said after the Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. "We’re hopeful we can. But also understand and respect the fact that they’re free agents. Paul [George] has a decision with his option. James [Harden] will be an unrestricted free agent. So, our intent is to bring them back, but also realize that they are elite players and they’ll have choices.”

