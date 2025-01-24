Latest report on potential Clippers-Raptors trade
The LA Clippers have had a successful 2024-25 campaign so far, despite rarely having a fully healthy lineup. The Clippers are 25-19 through 44 games, and superstar forward Kawhi Leonard has played just six of them.
The Clippers are 5-1 when Leonard is active, proving that they could be a true championship contender with a productive trade deadline.
LA has plenty of pieces to be successful this season, especially with Norman Powell becoming an All-Star-caliber offensive talent and James Harden resurging after a down year in 2023-24. With a healthy Leonard, the Clippers will likely look to the trade deadline to go all-in and capitalize on their talent.
A new report from ClutchPoint's Brett Siegel reveals two top candidates for the Clippers to target as they try to improve their frontcourt at the deadline.
"Everyone around the league knows that the Clippers want to move PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland to upgrade their frontcourt behind starting center Ivica Zubac," Siegel wrote. "As a result, Chris Boucher and Jonas Valanciunas have remained the two centers most linked to LA, sources said."
Siegel details how a potential Boucher-to-LA deal would work, as the Clippers could use PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland to bring in the 6-foot-9 big man to bolster their second unit.
"Boucher, a lengthy and athletic big man who would help be a change-of-pace player behind Zubac, can easily be obtained in a deal of Tucker, Hyland, and second-round picks," Siegel wrote. "This move would also see the Clippers move out of the tax. If Tucker is to be traded, the overwhelming expectation is that he would be bought out of his contract. The 39-year-old, sources said, could then choose to sign a minimum deal and likely finish his career with a playoff-contending team like the Suns."
Boucher is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in games where he plays 20+ minutes, shooting 56.6% from the field and 43.3% from deep. The Raptors will likely be sellers at the deadline, so taking advantage of a struggling team to free one of their top contributors would be ideal for the Clippers.
