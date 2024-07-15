Latest Report on Russell Westbrook Trade From LA Clippers
It has been reported for weeks that the LA Clippers are expected to trade nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. While no deal has materialized yet, it was reported on Monday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Clippers are still looking to move Westbrook, and the Denver Nuggets remain a frontrunner if he hits free agency.
"The Clippers and Russell Westbrook plan to part ways this offseason, and the franchise continues to discuss trades for the former NBA MVP, team and league sources said. The Denver Nuggets are a front-runner to sign Westbrook if he becomes a free agent," Charania wrote.
Westbrook picked up his $4M player option for next season, so the only way he hits free agency is if he is waived by the Clippers or a team they trade him to. Based on Charania's reporting, it seems Westbrook landing in Denver would come via free agency as opposed to a trade, which makes sense for a few reasons.
With Denver expected to be Westbrook's preferred destination, the Nuggets have little reason to send the Clippers assets in exchange for the 2017 league MVP. The Clippers have made it clear that Westbrook's time in LA is over, and teams around the league are aware of the mutual interest between he and the Nuggets, so Denver has the luxury of waiting for the point guard to hit free agency.
