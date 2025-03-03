LeBron James' Honest Statement on Ben Simmons
Since the All-Star break, the LA Clippers have lost five of six games, including two losses to the Los Angeles Lakers within the last three days. The Clippers are sliding and have fallen to 32-28, only half a game behind the tenth-place Dallas Mavericks.
After the trade deadline, the Clippers signed Ben Simmons to add to their depth, but the 28-year-old has been up-and-down thus far. In five games as a Clipper, Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals. The 6-foot-10 point forward brings versatility on both sides of the ball but has been underwhelming at times.
Amid the weekend series between the Lakers and Clippers, NBA superstar LeBron James commented on Simmons' fit with his LA rival, saying it will take time for the former first-overall pick to gel with his new squad.
"I think he's still young with them," James said. "I don't think he's had enough games under his belt with them [yet]. It's always difficult to... We're going through it right now, too. A guy trying to change in the middle of the season to a situation that you're not comfortable with and you're just trying to figure it out."
James also praised his former head coach, Ty Lue, who is now the Clippers' coach, saying he will play a huge role in Simmons joining their system.
"If there's one thing I know, he's with [Tyronn] Lue," James continued. "T-Lue is gonna put all those guys in the right positions to be successful. That's what he's really good at."
Simmons has been an unbelievable talent for his entire career, but injuries and off-the-court concerns have held him back. Everyone hopes the three-time All-Star found a good home in LA and can help the struggling Clippers squad make a playoff push.
