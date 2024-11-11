Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The LA Clippers are heading back out on the road after a quick one-game homestand to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers are currently on a four-game winning streak, while the Thunder have recently had to deal with a devastating injury to Chet Holmgren. Both teams have a combined nine names listed on the injury report
The Clippers have the same cast of five characters on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is listed as out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, and Trentyn Flowers is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract. Kawhi Leonard remains out due to his knee injury recovery with no timetable for return in sight. P.J. Tucker remains indefinitely out, as he remains away from the team looking for a trade partner.
The Thunder have four players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, and Jaylin Williams. Chet Holmgren is out with a right iliac wing fracture, Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a left-hand fracture, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Jaylin Williams is out with a right hamstring strain.
The LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
