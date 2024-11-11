All Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

There are multiple star players listed on the injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers are heading back out on the road after a quick one-game homestand to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers are currently on a four-game winning streak, while the Thunder have recently had to deal with a devastating injury to Chet Holmgren. Both teams have a combined nine names listed on the injury report

The Clippers have the same cast of five characters on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is listed as out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, and Trentyn Flowers is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract. Kawhi Leonard remains out due to his knee injury recovery with no timetable for return in sight. P.J. Tucker remains indefinitely out, as he remains away from the team looking for a trade partner.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes around Kawhi Leonar
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes between Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Thunder have four players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, and Jaylin Williams. Chet Holmgren is out with a right iliac wing fracture, Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a left-hand fracture, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Jaylin Williams is out with a right hamstring strain.

The LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

