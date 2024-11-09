Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
After a quick one-game road trip in Sacramento, the LA Clippers are heading back home to take on the Toronto Raptors tonight. LA has now managed to pull out a three-game winning streak with hopes of pushing it to four. However, the Clippers will be playing on one of the many back-to-backs they will have this season.
The Clippers have the following players on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is listed as out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, and Trentyn Flowers is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract. Kawhi Leonard remains out due to his knee injury recovery with no return time in sight. P.J. Tucker remains indefinitely out as he remains away from the team looking for a trade.
The Raptors have a staggering nine players listed on their report: Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, D.J. Carton, Ulrich Chomche, Jonathan Mogbo, Kelly Olynk, Immanuel Quickley, Garrett Temple, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
Scottie Barnes is out due to a right orbital fracture, Bruce Brown is out due to a right knee arthroscopic surgical procedure, D.J. Carton is out due to his two-way G League contract, Ulrich Chomche is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jonathan Mogbo is probable due to an injured right hip, Kelly Olynk is out due to a lumbar strain, Immanuel Quickley is questionable due to a right pelvic contusion, Garrett Temple is doubtful due to back spasms, and Ja'Kobe Walter is out due to a right AC joint sprain.
The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement