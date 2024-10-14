All Clippers

Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been dealing with a left calf contusion

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move the ball past LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move the ball past LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anytime the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off, there's an extra level of excitement in the air, even if it's just preseason. Unfortunately, tonight's matchup between the two teams is going to miss some major names.

It was revealed this week that Luka Doncic will not play against the LA Clippers today in what will be the Clippers' first basketball game inside of their new Intuit Dome arena. His status on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks is still very much up in the air. Doncic is still going through workouts and isn't completely out of action.

On the other side, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard remains completely out of action with his knee rehab. Leonard has yet to even practice with the LA Clippers, which remains an alarming statement for any Clipper fan.

The last time the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks faced off was during Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals - the Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard in that series as well. LA put up a great fight against the Mavericks, pushing them to six games without their best player, but Dallas was ultimately too much. Luka Doncic went on to reach his first NBA Finals ever, where he lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News