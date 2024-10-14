Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks
Anytime the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off, there's an extra level of excitement in the air, even if it's just preseason. Unfortunately, tonight's matchup between the two teams is going to miss some major names.
It was revealed this week that Luka Doncic will not play against the LA Clippers today in what will be the Clippers' first basketball game inside of their new Intuit Dome arena. His status on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks is still very much up in the air. Doncic is still going through workouts and isn't completely out of action.
On the other side, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard remains completely out of action with his knee rehab. Leonard has yet to even practice with the LA Clippers, which remains an alarming statement for any Clipper fan.
The last time the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks faced off was during Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals - the Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard in that series as well. LA put up a great fight against the Mavericks, pushing them to six games without their best player, but Dallas was ultimately too much. Luka Doncic went on to reach his first NBA Finals ever, where he lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
