Massive Injury Report for Clippers vs Hornets
The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the third stop on their multi-game road trip and Friday's opponents are the Charlotte Hornets.
Friday night's game is the first meeting of the regular season between these two teams. The Clippers currently have a 12-game winning streak against the Charlotte Hornets. The winning streak extends all the way back to December 31, 2017.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kris Dunn, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and P.J. Tucker.
Kris Dunn is out with left knee injury management, Cam Christie is out with a left ankle sprain, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is not with the team.
The Hornets have eight players listed on their report: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Mark Williams, and Tidjane Salaun.
LaMelo Ball is OUT with a left ankle sprain that he suffered four days ago against the LA Lakers.
Josh Green is probable with right foot soreness, Tre Mann is out with disc irritation, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, Brandon Miller is out with right wrist ligament repair, Grant Williams is out with right ACL repair, Mark Williams is out with left foot tendon injury management, and Tidjane Salaun is out on G League assignment.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets face off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST
