Miami Heat Player Makes Huge Russell Westbrook Statement
LA Clippers star Russell Westbrook has reached the point in his career where many young opponents grew up idolizing him. In the 2023-24 season opener, Westbrook and the Clippers faced Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson in his NBA debut. Henderson is one of those players who grew up a big Westbrook fan, which made that game really special.
Henderson is not the only young NBA player who grew up a big Westbrook fan, as Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic recently revealed to HoopsHype that Westbrook was his favorite player growing up.
"Talking basketball, probably Michael Jordan," Jovic told HoopsHype when asked who his basketball GOAT is. "MJ and the guy I always looked when I was growing up gotta be Russell Westbrook. He was the one who was playing every single game like it was his last one and that’s something I always loved."
Jovic just turned 21 years old, so he was right around 14 years old when Westbrook won the MVP award in 2017. Having just finished his second NBA season, Jovic has played 61 career games since being selected 27th overall by the Heat in 2022.
As previously mentioned, Jovic is just one of several young NBA players who grew up watching Westbrook, as his peak with the OKC Thunder is truly unlike anything else in basketball history.
