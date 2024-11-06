Los Angeles Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers are meeting for the first time since Paul George signed with the 76ers this offseason. The Clippers will look to spoil George's return to his former home.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is out due to a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kawhi Leonard is out due to right knee injury recovery, and P.J. Tucker is not currently with the team.
The 76ers have three players listed on their injury report: Justin Edwards, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. Justin Edwards is out due to his two-way G League contract, Joel Embiid is out due to his suspension that we assessed due to his recent altercation, and Paul George is listed as probable due to his left knee bone bruise.
George spent the last five years with the Clippers and was able to help carry the team to its first NBA championship in franchise history. It'll be a dramatic moment as George enters LA as an enemy for the first time in five seasons. Expect a tribute video and a plethora of boos after that.
The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
