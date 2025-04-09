All Clippers

Multiple Players Downgraded in LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) defends as Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (11) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Four teams in the Western Conference hold a 47-32 record heading into Wednesday night's NBA slate. However, one of them will end up being in the play-in tournament, setting up a likely matchup against the Houston Rockets in the first round. Looking to avoid that matchup, the Los Angeles Clippers face the Rockets on Wednesday night in a must-win game.

In an effort to avoid the play-in tournament, the Clippers have been red hot with eight wins over their last 10 games and are currently on a five-game winning streak. The Clippers' top four scorers have been incredible, and the supporting cast has also improved as well since the All-Star break. Looking to secure a win on Wednesday, the Clippers got some good news from the Rockets injury report.

Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet have all been ruled out against the Clippers on Wednesday night. With all of the players either being listed for rest or soreness, the Rockets will be without a combined scoring average of 73.6 points per game.

Outside of Houston's leading scorer, Jalen Green, the next available leading scorer for Wednesday is Tari Eason, who averages 12.0 points per game. While the Rockets do have depth to remain competitive, it's a significant advantage for the Clippers.

As for the game itself, tip-off is scheduled in Los Angeles for 10:30 p.m. EST between the Clippers and Rockets.

Liam Willerup
