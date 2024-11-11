All Clippers

NBA Admits Big Missed Calls in Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers

The officials missed two big calls in the Clippers-Raptors game.

In this story:

The LA Clippers picked up their fourth-straight win on Saturday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Leading by as many as 14 points, the Clippers saw their lead completely evaporate in the final minutes of the fourth quarter as Toronto went on a run.

While the Clippers made some unforced errors that let Toronto back into the game, there were also some very controversial calls by the officiating crew that contributed to the game being as close as it was down the stretch. 

One of these calls was a kick ball violation on Clippers center Ivica Zubac that the Clippers attempted to challenge, but a violation is not a reviewable play. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, this was an incorrect ruling.

“Quickley (TOR) brings the ball up into Zubac's (LAC) right knee and Zubac does not make intentional foot-to-ball contact,” the NBA wrote. “A timeout is initially called by Los Angeles to challenge the play, but given that this play is not reviewable, the timeout request was rescinded by Los Angeles and ultimately not awarded.”

This was one of two big misses by the officiating crew, as they also missed a lane violation on Jakob Poeltl’s intentionally missed free throw in the final seconds of the game.

"Poltl (TOR) crosses the plane of the free throw line prior to the ball entering the imaginary cylinder above the rim," the NBA wrote.

These were two big missed calls given the time and score, but the Clippers were fortunate they did not impact the outcome of the game.

