NBA Breaks Silence on Lawsuit Against Clippers for Alleged Kawhi Leonard Treatment

The NBA has acknowledged the lawsuit against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) following a game against the Phoenix Suns during at Footprint Center.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) following a game against the Phoenix Suns during at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It was reported on Thursday by NBA insider Chris Haynes that the LA Clippers are being sued by a former trainer who has accused the team of wrongful termination and “illegal” treatment for Kawhi Leonard’s injuries.

Via Haynes: “Former Los Angeles Clippers trainer Randy Shelton is suing the franchise for wrongful termination, among other things, after he claims he was fired after complaining that Kawhi Leonard was being subjected to unsafe and illegal treatment for injuries.”

Haynes also provided a statement from the Clippers that read, “Mr. Shelton’s claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton’s employment contract and paid him in full. This lawsuit is a belated attempt to shake down the Clippers based on accusations that Mr. Shelton should know are false.”

In an update on Friday, Haynes provided a statement from the NBA.

“We are reviewing the court filings in this matter,” the NBA said through a spokesperson.

The entire lawsuit was shared by Haynes in an extensive thread on X.

“Lawsuit filed today against Clippers by Kawhi Leonard’s personal trainer that includes allegations of tampering years prior to signing the star,” Haynes wrote.

As Haynes added, the allegations also include tampering from the Clippers when Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors. With the NBA now aware of the lawsuit, it will be interesting to see what their review produces.

