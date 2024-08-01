NBA Executive Reportedly Floats Potential Clippers-Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks have an interesting situation with three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle. An All-Star three of his five seasons in New York, Randle has been a productive player for the Knicks, but his postseason struggles, health status, and contract situation are all areas of concern.
Playing just 44 games last season due to a right shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery, Randle did not play at all in New York's run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Owed $28.9M next season and $30.9M (player option) in 2025-26, Randle may be difficult to trade when considering the league's new restrictive CBA.
In a recent article, Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports revealed a conversation he had with an NBA executive that floated the LA Clippers as a potential suitor for Randle in a trade market that may otherwise have little options for New York.
“(The Knicks) do not have a lot of options trying to find a team to take Randle,” the Western Conference executive reportedly told Heavy Sports. “There’s not a lot of teams you can drop him into the lineup and they’d be fine, and there’s not a lot of teams that want to match up contracts there. But the Clippers could. They want another star for that group. Look around, that is one of the few places where it can make logical sense."
This felt like more of an opinion from this executive than any intel on potential interest from LA, but the idea was floated nonetheless.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years